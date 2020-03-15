It’s that time of year when East Central University in Ada honors the best of the best.
Gabe Wilmot of Maysville was among a group of 41 students inducted into the Oklahoma Gamma Chapter of the Alpha Chi National Honor Society at ECU on March 11.
Alpha Chi is comprised of the top 10 percent of juniors and seniors at ECU across all academic disciplines.
Students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average to be eligible to join.
The objective of Alpha Chi is to promote and recognize superior scholarship and those elements of character that make scholarship effective for service.
The society, founded in 1922, has more than 300 chapters.
•••
When spring break is over a trio of Garvin County schools has plans to pre-enroll next year's youngest students.
Pre-enrollment for next year's Paoli pre-kindergarten is 8 to 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 in the preschool classroom at Paoli Elementary.
Students enrolling must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020. Bring an official state birth certificate, updated immunization records, social security card and CDIB card if applicable.
• Enrollment for next year's pre-kindergarten students at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary is from 9 a.m. to noon April 2-3.
Parents are asked to sign up their children for a specific time to come in for enrollment so the child can be administered a school readiness assessment. Bring the child's original birth certificate, social security card, immunization records, proof or residency such as a utility bill and CDIB card if applicable.
• Enrollment for next school year's pre-kindergarten students at Jefferson Early Learning Center is 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, April 7 in the school's auditorium.
Bring your child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable. Children must be 4 on or before Sept. 1, 2020 to enroll.
