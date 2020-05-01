As the coronavirus continues to scramble lives and negatively impact the economy, East Central University in Ada is making sure its students receive the assistance they may need.
The ECU Student Help and Resources in Emergencies (S.H.A.R.E.) Fund is being utilized to assist students during the coronavirus pandemic.
The university has launched a “Help A Tiger” campaign in direct response to the adverse impact the pandemic has made on the economic lives of ECU students and their families.
“ECU is blessed to have a caring, close-knit community, from students and parents to faculty and staff to alumni,” said President Katricia Pierson.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been an enormous challenge for all, but it has also – once again – revealed the wonderful compassion and generosity of others and these are values that are woven into the fabric of our University.”
The ECU S.H.A.R.E. Fund, created in 2013, was established to assist students experiencing financial hardships that substantially affect their abilities to remain at ECU and progress in their studies.
With the spread of the coronavirus, Pierson said the fund is more necessary than ever.
Those who contribute to the S.H.A.R.E Fund are helping provide relief in many different ways.
Whether it’s paying tuition balances, buying books, or even helping pay utility bills, the fund can be a real lifesaver for students.
Administered by the ECU Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, donations to the fund are tax-deductible as allowable by law.
When referred by ECU faculty or staff, a student may be eligible to receive support through the S.H.A.R.E. Fund.
Students who receive assistance are not expected to repay funds; however, they are encouraged to “pay it forward” when possible. Other eligibility requirements apply.
To donate to the ECU S.H.A.R.E. Fund, submit a recommendation, or learn more about its guidelines, please visit www.ecok.edu/donate/emergency-assistance-funds/share-fund.
