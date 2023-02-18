ECU makes a visit to capitol

By Greg McCortney
Senate Review
This past Tuesday was Higher Education Day at the state Capitol, which gives students, faculty, administrators and supporters the opportunity to visit with their legislators about their schools.
As always, I was delighted to welcome an outstanding delegation from East Central University.
ECU is one of our district’s crown jewels, providing more prosperous futures for students, serving as an economic driver for the region, and enriching the lives of students and nonstudents alike.
Oklahoma has been struggling with a shortage of nurses for several years – these individuals are on the front line of medical care in our state, and essential to our efforts to improve the health of our citizens.
Unfortunately, that shortage was magnified in the wake of COVD-19. The strain and demand placed on our health care professionals caused an unprecedented number of nurses to leave the field altogether.
ECU recognized the crisis our state is facing, and has created a plan in response.
As of this academic year, ECU’s School of Nursing has created an additional entry point for prospective students to be admitted into the nursing program. This means the university now accepts students into the program in both the fall and spring semesters, essentially enabling ECU to double the size of the nursing program.
In previous years, they were limited to 50 new students a year, but going forward, that will increase to 100 to 120 nursing students accepted into the program each academic year.
Again, this change will double the number of graduates who will enter the nursing workforce in Oklahoma.
ECU’s efforts dovetail with our prioritization of workforce development initiatives aimed at aligning degree programs within the fastest growing sectors of our economy, areas where the need for highly educated, skilled workers is greatest. These efforts will create greater prosperity for our students and for our state.
The bottom line for me as a father, and as a member of the Oklahoma Senate, is that I want our children to be able to stay here in Oklahoma, whether they are heading straight into the workforce after high school, after college, or after completing a program through one of our career techs.
I don’t want them to have to go to Texas or California or some other state to find a great paying job and a better future – I want them to be able to stay right here.
I also want my friends and neighbors throughout District 13 to have access to excellent medical care.
It’s critical for our efforts to improve public health in our state, and to improve the quality of life of our citizens.
Workforce development initiatives, like the School of Nursing expansion at ECU, can help us achieve all of these goals.
During last year’s special session, I was extremely pleased to help secure an appropriation of $300,000 in federal funds made available to our state through the American Rescue Plan ACT (ARPA) to help our state recover from the impact of the pandemic.
This $300,000 was appropriated to the Health Care Workforce, which will establish a grant program with ECU to assist with their efforts to increase the number of nursing students they are graduating.
I will continue to do everything in my power to support ECU, and I applaud their efforts to help Oklahoma address this nursing shortage.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
