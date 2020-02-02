East Central University in Ada is recognizing students with a couple of honor rolls for the fall 2019 semester.
The President’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn A’s in all of their courses for a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Garvin County area students named to the president's list include:
• Elmore City – Natalie Faucett and Haley Stidham.
• Foster – Katlyn Hampton and Caitlin Lynn.
•Lindsay – Breanna Miller, Alexis Patton and Alisha Smith.
• Maysville – Benjamin Davis, Marissa McHugh and Gabe Wilmot.
• Pauls Valley – Alayna Dobbins, Jaden Eddy, Tanner Hamilton, Madyson Thompson and Tia Upshaw.
• Stratford – Alejandro Arriaga, Cody Baggerly, Dylan Barber, Kashaun Barber, Macie Etheridge, Daphnee Jones, Kaylee George, Brandon Prine, Kyle Qualls, Kamryn Stout, Chasey Terry and Kyler Wade.
• Wynnewood – Jorden Green, Carolyn Prince, Bo Thompson, Alyssa Trett and Chloe Whitefield.
• Wayne – Nikki Herrin.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who maintain a 3.3 GPA for all their coursework.
At least 12 credit hours must be completed successfully during the semester to be included on either of the honor lists.
Garvin County area students on the dean's list include:
Students qualifying for the Fall 2019 Dean’s Honor Roll are listed alphabetically below by last name.
• Byars – Jeffery Cosby, Brock Walck and Kylea Madden.
• Elmore City – Halie Brewer, Seth McCaa and Aubrey Riddle.
• Lindsay – Tucker Gossett, Jacob Mantooth, Seth Stevens, Sarah Tarver and M Kayla Vaughn.
• Paoli – Jennifer Hampton and Karsten Mathis.
• Pauls Valley – Sebastian Cifuentes, Kyli Davenport, Zully Duarte, Jordyn Dudley, Krystal Herrera, Jackson Langley, Estelle Lopez, Jacob Talkington, Elizabeth VanBuskirk and Lindsey Wilkins.
• Stratford – Carli Etheridge, Brooklyn Hamm, Alexia Qualls, Carley Roberts, Hannah Scofield, Alex Smith, Magan Smith, Kaitlyn Willson and Ingrid Wood.
• Wynnewood – Jaley Brown, Courtney Diehl, Charis Havens, MacKenzie McCormack, Miguel Medina, Caylee Peters and Hannah Rose.
•Wayne – Matthew Bless and Peyton Spencer.
