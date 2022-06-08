ECU releases spring honor rolls

East Central University in Ada is recognizing students for their outstanding academic work during the spring 2022 semester by naming them to the dean's and president’s honor rolls.
The President’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn A’s in all of their courses for a perfect 4.0 GPA. At least 12 credit hours must be completed successfully during the semester.
Garvin County area students named to the President's Honor Roll include:
• Byars – Jordan Odell.
• Elmore City – Davry Amparano, Toby Pyle.
• Lindsay – Seth Stevens.
• Maysville – Marissa McHugh.
• Paoli – Carson Bryant
• Pauls Valley – Amy Cardwell, Emma Christensen, William Johnston, Samuel Langley, Kailey Lemay, Estelle Lopez, Zachary MacKey, Clifford McManus, Starr Morse, Tia Morse and Cristo Silva.
• Stratford – Chase Alberson, Lauren George, Gianna Loboda and Brandon Prine.
• Wynnewood – Bo Thompson, Alyssa Trett and Chloe Whitefield.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who maintain a 3.3 GPA for all their coursework with at least 12 hours for the semester.
• Elmore City – Darian Amparano, Cody Burch and Jace Wallace.
• Maysville – Benjamin Davis and Seth Jensen.
• Pauls Valley – Victoria Arie, Marissa Arnold, Abigail Balderrama, Kaiden Compton, Nayeli Delgado, Tania Espinoza, Shawn Foster, Krystal Herrera, Teya McMillan, Broderic Odom, Nicholas Smith, Kori Stanley, Vivian Tapia, Cinthia Tu, Jimmy Tu, Phuong Vo and Abigail Williams.
• Stratford – Britt Bradstreet, Dominick Choate, Bobby Cothren, Morgan Fletcher, Caitlin Lynn, Leslie Navarro, Alexia Qualls, Maggie Sawyers and Magan Smith.
• Wynnewood – Emma Anderson, Caitlin Harmon, Lynsey Martin, Sydney Martin, Edyn Mcalister, Caylee Peters and Jayden Smith.
