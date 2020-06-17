East Central University in Ada is recognizing students for their outstanding academic work during the spring 2020 semester by naming them to the president’s and dean's honor rolls.
The President’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn A’s in all of their courses for a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Garvin County area students name to the president's list include:
• Pauls Valley – Diana Cardenas, Alayna Dobbins, Jaden Eddy, Tanner Hamilton, Krystal Herrera, Molly Livingston, Jerry McCarty, Erandi Ramirez, Jacob Talkington, Madyson Thompson, and Tia Upshaw.
• Foster – Caitlin Lynn.
• Elmore City – Halie Brewer, Natalie Faucett, Aubrey Riddle, and Haley Stidham.
• Maysville – Gabe Wilmot.
• Hennepin – Kirsten Bridgman.
• Stratford – Alejandro Arriaga, Cody Baggerly, Gabrielle Bailey, Kashaun Barber, Laura Brigger, Bobby Cothren, Macie Etheridge, Kaylee George, Sando Hill, Daphnee Jones, Brandon Prine, Alexia Qualls, and Chasey Terry.
• Wynnewood – Jaley Brown, Jorden Green, Miguel Medina, Caylee Peters, Elizabeth Ratliff, Bo Thompson, Alyssa Trett and Chloe Whitefield.
• Lindsay – Jacob Mantooth and Alisha Smith Lindsay.
• Byars – Kylea Madden and Tyler Sharp.
• Wayne – Matthew Bless and Nikki Herrin.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who maintain a 3.3 GPA for all their coursework during the spring semester.
Area students named to the dean's list include:
• Pauls Valley – Sebastian Cifuentes, Kyli Davenport, Jordyn Dudley, Jeremy Hammonds, Breydan Jackson, Zachary MacKey, Jacob McGee, Baylee-Colette Quinn, Haleigh Ring and Taylor Schumacher.
• Paoli – Sarah Herd and Karsten Mathis.
• Elmore City – Logan Herrod, Christy Looney and Zachariah Simpson.
• Foster – Katlyn Hampton.
• Lindsay – Tucker Gossett, Breanna Miller, Alexis Patton and Seth Stevens.
• Maysville – Benjamin Davis, Shandra Mathis, Marissa McHugh and Connor Williams.
• Stratford – Dylan Barber, Kori-Beth Garner, Kyle Qualls, Magan Smith and Matthew Whitebuffalo.
• Wynnewood – Courtney Diehl, Charis Havens, Zachary Levy, MacKenzie McCormack and Taylor Richey.
• Wayne – Rodney Gray Wayne.
