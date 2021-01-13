ECU students make the grade

East Central University in Ada has recognized students for their academic work during the fall 2020 semester by naming them to two honor rolls.
The President’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn A’s in all of their courses for a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who maintain a 3.3 GPA for all their coursework during the semester.
In both cases students must successfully complete at least 12 credit hours to receive the honors.
Garvin County area students named to the President's Honor Roll include:
Pauls Valley – Abigail Balderrama, Amy Cardwell, Sebastian Cifuentes, Kaiden Compton, Elisa Cummings, Kailey Lemay and Zachary MacKey.
Wynnewood – Emma Anderson, Cameron Gregg, Caitlin Harmon, Kelie Knowles, Sydney Martin, Alyssa Trett and Chloe Whitefield.
Elmore City – Natalie Keesee and Toby Pyle.
Lindsay – Alisha Hayes and Jacob Mantooth.
Maysville – Gabe Wilmot.
Stratford – Chase Alberson, Alejandro Arriaga, Kashaun Barber, Kaylee George, Rachel Hedges and Chasey Terry.
Byars – Kylea Madden, Jordan Odell and Brock Walck.
Wayne – Nikki Herrin and Peyton Spencer.
Garvin County area students on the Dean's Honor Roll include:
Pauls Valley – Nayeli Delgado, Jordyn Dudley, Jaden Eddy, Jeremy Hammonds, Erandi Ramirez, Kori Stanley, Jacob Talkington and Tia Upshaw.
Elmore City – Lisa Brown, Natalie Faucett, Shania Odom, Valerie Smith, Haley Stidham and Jace Wallace.
Maysville – Seth Jensen.
Paoli – Anna Herd.
Wynnewood – Jaley Brown, Jorden Green, Lynsey Martin, Caylee Peters, Taylor Richey, Jayden Smith and Bo Thompson.
Stratford – Cody Baggerly, Gabrielle Bailey, Britt Bradstreet, Riley Hamel, Sando Hill, Caitlin Lynn, Joshua Myers, Alexia Qualls, Magan Smith and Trevan Willingham.
Lindsay – Tucker Gossett.
Byars – Katlyn Powell.
Wayne – Matthew Bless.
