East Central University in Ada plans to confer 356 bachelor’s degrees and 97 master's degrees to candidates for its spring 2020 graduation.
The traditional spring commencement ceremony for graduates has been postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After a campus-wide survey, ECU students voted to attend a commencement ceremony now planned for Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Garvin County area students earning bachelor’s degrees are:
• Elmore City – Logan Herrod, Aubrey Riddle and Zachariah Simpson.
• Paoli – Sarah Herd.
• Pauls Valley – Kyli Davenport, Tanner Hamilton, Jackson Langley and Madyson Thompson.
• Stratford – Dylan Barber and Daphnee Jones.
• Wynnewood – Michelle Allen, Anderson Blevins, Staci Caudle, Courtney Diehl and August Goodrich.
• Byars – Tyler Sharp.
Area students earning master's degrees are:
• Lindsay – Ellane Allison.
• Pauls Valley – Marnie Crawford and Joe Foster.
