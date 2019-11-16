By Galen Hawes
For those who prefer drama infused with a healthy dose of comedy, the East Central University Theatre Department in Ada presents Larry Shue’s “The Nerd” – a two-act farce full of twists, turns and laughs.
The ECU production of “The Nerd” stages a three-night run in the Chalmers Herman Theatre Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 21-23. The curtain rises on each night’s performance at 7:30 p.m.
The Chalmers Herman Theatre is located inside the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
Written by Shue in 1980, a synopsis of “The Nerd” follows: “Have you ever had a house guest overstay a welcome? Willum Cubbert can sympathize. A stranger named Rick Steadman saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam and, although the men have never met, Willum feels he owes Rick a huge debt. So when Rick shows up on Willum’s doorstep, Willum welcomes him with open arms. The problem is Rick’s behavior is unorthodox, to say the least. When Rick’s antics threaten Willum’s job, Willum and his friends try to come up with a hilarious plan to get rid of him.”
ECU’s cast of “The Nerd” features Andrew O’Neal of Ardmore as Willum Cubbert; Summer Pearce of Glenpool as Tansy McGinnis; Malik Sharp of Shawnee as Axel Hammond; Zach Smith of Tulsa as Rick Steadman; Logan Bennett of Madill as Warnock “Ticky” Waldgrave; Isabella Roan of Garland, Texas as Clelia Waldgrave; and Dillon Maxwell of Ada as Thor Waldgrave.
The stage manager is Russell McCreary of Conroe, Texas, and the assistant stage manager is Charis Havens of Wynnewood.
Tickets for “The Nerd” are $10 for adults and $9 for senior citizens and non-ECU students. ECU alumni receive a $1 discount. Admission for those in grades 5-7 is $7 and children 12 and under get in for $5. Admission is free for all ECU students, faculty and staff with identification.
To order tickets online, visit www.ecok.edu/hbffac-box-office. For more information, call 580-559-5751.
