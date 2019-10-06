By Galen Hawes
ADA – The East Central University Theatre Department will present “Between Memories” for three performances, Oct. 10-12, at 7:30 p.m. each night in the Chalmers Herman Theatre of the Hallie Brown Ford Fine Arts Center.
The two-act play was written in the spring of 2019 as a senior project by ECU Alumna Kelsey Williams.
“I originally wrote this play for my senior project, partially on some of my own experiences but then it just took off in another direction. While writing, I chose the names Ruth and Eliza for the two main characters because Ruth felt conservative while Eliza felt more fun. The sisters are opposites so they tend to clash” said Williams.
“Between Memories” takes place in a small town somewhere in Oklahoma. Although their reasons are different, Ruth and her youngest sister Eliza find comfort in knowing that their mother, un-liked by most of the town folk, has passed away.
“Ruth and Eliza’s mother is more of a ghost figure in the play and, even though she put them through a lot, she still influences most of their decisions,” said Williams.
While viewing pictures from the past during “family night” at the funeral home, the two girls are reminded of the horrific lifestyles both of their parents chose for them.
Eliza is confused as to why Ruth can be so forgiving, and Ruth starts to see a side of Eliza that is much like their own mother.
Even Marty, the funeral home director, has words with Eliza and questions her ability to love. Once the girls leave the funeral home, Eliza’s vindictive yet humorous side is escalated when a childhood neighbor crosses her in the local bar.
By the end of the play, both girls have an understanding of how some of their childhood memories have made them who they are today.
“I hope that after seeing this play that people feel hopeful that you can work through problems and forgive others,” Williams said.
“I am so proud of this because it has been through a lot with the writing process and once finished it is so realistic. I hope everyone enjoys it!”
Graduate student Allison Bush of Ada appears as Ruth Cooper. Senior Chenaniah Heath, also of Ada, will play Eliza Sinclair. Summer Pearce of Glenpool will appear as Carol Goffman.
On Thursday night Marty Jones will be played by junior Jace Westmoland of Byng.
On Friday night Marty Jones will be played by junior Zach Smith of Tulsa, and on Saturday night Marty Jones is played by sophomore Teagan Williams of Blanco. The stage manager is Taylor Packwood of Shawnee.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $9 for senior citizens and non-ECU students. ECU alumni receive a $1 discount. Those in grades 5-7 can get in for $7, and children 12 and under can get in for $5. Admission is free for all ECU students, faculty and staff (with ECU identification).
To order tickets online, go to www.ecok.edu/boxoffice. Tickets may be purchased via email at boxoffice@ecok.edu or by phone at 580-559-5751.
