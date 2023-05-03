ECU's cap and gown day is May 6

Bachelor’s degrees are expected to be granted to 390 candidates, along with another 155 master's degrees, as East Central University in Ada conducts its 2023 Spring Commencement Ceremonies on Saturday, May 6 in the Kerr Activities Center.
The ceremony will feature 2023 Distinguished Alumni as keynote speakers, including Randy Nail at 10 a.m. and Steve Williamson at 2 p.m.
Garvin County area candidates for spring and summer bachelor’s degrees include:
• Elmore City – Natalie Jo Keesee.
• Lindsay – Jacob C. Mantooth.
• Maysville – Shandra Lyn Mathis.
• Paoli – Caitlin Nicole Lynn.
• Pauls Valley – Abigale Danae Crawford, Lee Ann Foster, William R. Johnston, Tyce Eli Davidson, Kailey Jordan Lemay, Keely Daniel, Dionne Isabel Delgado, Shawn J. Foster, Wesley Gary Lash, Starr May Morse and Matthew Edward Warren.
• Stratford – Macie G. Etheridge.
• Wynnewood – Carolyn Jene' Prince, Karsten Dale Mathis, Alyssa A Trett and Jorden Sloane Green.
Area candidates for master’s degrees include:
• Lindsay – John T. Inman.
• Pauls Valley – Tia MaeLee Morse.
• Stratford – Kelley Dawn Gutierrez.
