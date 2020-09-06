Education reform, set back, yet again?

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
I was saddened to learn that Sir Ken Robinson, Ph.D., a leading spokesman for the role that creativity plays in education, our personal lives and the communities where we live and contribute, had passed away.
As the author of a number of books, (listed below), his impact has been, and will remain, profound.
It is important to know who he was, hence this resume selection, albeit abbreviated.
“Sir Ken is Professor Emeritus of Education at the University of Warwick in the UK and has worked with governments in Europe, Asia and the United States, with international agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and some of the world’s leading cultural organizations. His renowned talks at the annual TED Conference (2006 and 2010) continued to be viewed online by many millions of people around the world. . . He has received numerous honorary degrees and awards for his international work in education, creativity and cultural development.”
I invite you to share in his life’s mission through the following books, and over the next few weeks, highlights will be featured here.
“Finding Your Element: How to Discover Your Talents and Passions and Transform Your Life.” [Written with Lou Aronica]
“The Element: How Finding Your Passion Changes Everything.” [Written with Lou Aronica]
“Out of our Minds: Learning to be Creative.”
“Creative Schools: The Grassroots Revolution That’s Transforming Education.” [Written with Lou Aronica]
Each of these titles bring the creative to life, enjoy the journey.
In his own words, Dr. Robinson remarks:
“It is often said that education and training are the keys to the future. They are, but a key can be turned in two directions. Turn in one way and you lock resources away, even from those they belong to. Turn in the other way and you release resources and give people back to themselves. To realize our true creative potential – in our organizations, in our schools, and in our communities – we need to think differently about ourselves and to act differently towards each other. We must learn to be creative.”
This past weekend, I ‘attended’ my first Zoom theatrical/film performance. The Arkansas New Play Festival-2020, through the auspices of TheatreSquared (T2) in Fayetteville, Arkansas, presented the “workplace comedy,” RUSSIAN TROLL FARM, by Sarah Gancher. I was drawn to this primarily to see how dramatic conflict was played out on multiple screens in the virtual arena, I was surprised at the authenticity of the interactions.
The actors were well schooled in the art of “zoom-acting.” If you are interested in learning more about the festival, visit the T2 website.
Creativity seems to be at the forefront this week, so let’s return to our ongoing look, author unknown, at what creative people have in common. This week, from the listing of 17, we stop at #13: Creative people have, “experiences in many different fields of endeavor,” and then, #14 – They “work in stark contrasts – light to dark, rough to smooth-hot and cold, salty and sweet.”
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld, recently responded to a letter written to the New York Times where the reader was ‘apparently’ lamenting that New York City would not bounce back from the VIRUS2020 impact any time soon. In part, is Mr. Seinfeld’s response:
“Real, live, inspiring human energy exists when we coagulate together in crazy places like New York City. Feeling sorry for yourself because you can’t go to the theater for a while is not the essential element of character that made New York the brilliant diamond of activity it will one day be again.”
With great anticipation I am looking forward, in a matter of three weeks, to attend the STORY - 2020 (Virtual) Conference. Since 2017, I’ve traveled to Nashville, TN, for the event, yet sadly, I will not be able to enjoy its charms in 2020 as it will be another adventure in Zoom technology. Storytellers from around the country, from all mediums, will explore all that is – the story.
In the film “Saving Mr. Banks,” the dramatization of the challenges Walt Disney faced in bringing “Mary Poppins” to the screen, this is what Mr. Disney, (played by Tom Hanks), said about story: “. . . that’s what we storytellers do, we restore order with imagination, we instill hope again, and again, and again . . .” Aren’t we glad they do, those storytellers.
“That’s me then!”
t A s
(This is the @ home edition of Where A r [ts] Thou? by Tim Smith)
