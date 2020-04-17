Efforts help with virus spread

We got some encouraging news this week– Oklahoma’s efforts to flatten the curve of the coronavirus are working. As a result, Governor Stitt announced he was modifying his executive order that banned elective surgeries through the end of April.
I am also encouraged that talks are underway to develop a plan to safely and responsibly allow businesses across the state to re-open while prioritizing the health and safety of Oklahomans.
We’re all urged to continue to do our part to reduce virus spread through social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and those who are 65 and older or who have underlying medical conditions are to continue following the Safer at Home order which will remain in place until May 6.
Under the governor’s order, as of April 24, any procedure for conditions that are not life-threatening and which, if not provided, would have the potential for increasing morbidity or mortality can be performed.
All minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures such as outpatient surgeries or procedures for non-life-threatening illnesses can resume May 1.
The bottom line is, the better job we do now in following these directions and continuing to limit virus spread, the sooner we can get businesses, and our economy, opened up again.
One thing that we can all do to help our communities and counties moving forward is to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census.
Billions of federal dollars for schools, roads, hospitals and so many other vital services we all depend on are distributed based on population as determined by the census.
If our population isn’t fully counted, we will be missing out on critical funding for the next ten years.
As of April 15, the national average response rate was 49.4%, compared to 44.5% for Oklahoma.
Looking at the county response rates here in Senate District 13, Garvin was at 34.7%; Hughes County was 32.8%; Pontotoc was 41.0%; Pottawatomie, 47.9%; and Seminole, 38.3%.
Our communities, counties and state are going to be feeling the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for years to come. We cannot afford to compound that with a census undercount, so if you haven’t replied, there’s still time.
You can send in your response by mail, over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
I am honored to serve you in the Oklahoma State Senate. If you have a question about a legislative matter, please do not hesitate to contact my office at (405) 521-5541 or by email at Greg.McCortney@oksenate.gov.
