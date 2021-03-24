Egg hunt to bring in Easter

A free community Easter egg hunt is planned for Saturday, March 27 in Pauls Valley.
The 32nd Wacker Park Egg Hunt is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. as those planning to come are encouraged not to be late as the hunt doesn't last long once it's started.
The hunt organized by the Reynolds Recreation Center is for children pre-school through the third grade.
• Members of the First United Methodist Church in Pauls Valley are again planning another holiday drive-thru event.
Similar to one held for Christmas, the church plans to bring the story of Easter to life with a drive-thru from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 2-3.
Scenes to be depicted in the drive around the church itself, which starts at Willow and Bradley, are the Last Supper, Jesus in the garden, Pontius Pilate washing his hands, Jesus being flogged, Jesus' crucifixion and the empty tomb.
More will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
• The House Church is doing its Easter drive thru again this year.
The church will have 10 locations around Pauls Valley with banners telling the story of Jesus’ last week on earth.
The banners will go up this Sunday on Palm Sunday and stay out through Easter Sunday.
Locations can be seen on the House Church app, where audio about the drive-thru is also available.
•••
The second annual Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce golf fundraiser is Friday, April 23 at the PV Municipal Golf Course.
The entry fee for the golf scramble is $200 per each four-person team. A shotgun start is at 10 a.m.
Team representatives can register at the chamber office (405-238-6464) or by contacting Jaclyn.Woods@Chickasaw.net as the deadline to get signed up is April 16.
• A series of free yoga classes are continuing at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Added to the library lineup is a six-week tai chi class offered by Big Five Community Services Inc. at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The first class in the series started March 15.
Participants must be at least 60 years old, and no prior experience is necessary.
Classes are limited to nine participants, who will be required to wear a mask. A second class could be added later.
Tai chi is meant to improve balance and posture, prevent falls, improve blood flow, enhance brain function, help with muscle strength and reduce stress and increase relaxation.
Call Alona Smith at 1-888-439-5331 to find out more.
Also offered at the library are yoga classes on Wednesday evenings through April 28. Classes include vinyasa at 6 p.m. and yin at 7:15 p.m.
Fundamental yoga classes will have a couple of different meeting times this spring.
One class is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays through April 26. Another class is 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays through April 30.
Reservations are required, so call the public library at 405-238-5188. Masks are also required as social distancing will be observed.
