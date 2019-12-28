The Garvin County Democratic Party will start the new year with a regular monthly meeting.
The party often meets the first Saturday of the month. That's the case again as the next meeting is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
The focus of the meeting is a discussion on the upcoming election year.
As for the other side of the aisle, the Garvin County Republican Party is scheduled to meet later in January.
The party's regular meetings are at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month at Christian Life Church in PV, 820 S. Walnut.
The next one for the Republicans is Jan. 13. Call 405-207-4337 for more.
•••
The next First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Jan. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
• Trash scheduled for pick up in Pauls Valley on New Year's Day will instead be collected on Thursday, Jan. 2. The Thursday routes will remain on regular schedule.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Jan. 4.
• The next sign up for a monthly spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats is at 10 a.m. Jan. 2 at the PV Animal Shelter.
Sign up is normally the first business day of the month. Call 405-238-1303 for more.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in PV will feature free admission every second Sunday of the month, typically 1 to 5 p.m., as a way of thanking the community for its support. The next one is Jan. 12.
• A P.A.W.S. food pantry for dogs and cats is available at PV's animal shelter from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The next one is Jan. 14. For information on receiving help or making donations to the effort, call the shelter.
•••
Auditions for the next local Missoula Children's Theatre visit is scheduled from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Bosa Community Center.
Open to all PV, Whitebead and home-school kids, performances of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.