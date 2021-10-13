Elementary honors

Shown with Principal Kristi Herd (right) are the September Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Elementary School. From back to the left are Bennett Prince, Clay Castleberry, Layne Knight, Brynner Godfrey, Hosanna Weatherford, Makyna Mays, Emily Murray, Hailey Gilliland, (middle) Lottie Brown-Rushing, Octavius Bloodworth, Merritt Frazier, Braylee Weilenman, Mya Kennedy, Dax Cummings, Ian Feuerbach, (front) Kason Coon, Juliet Poage, Michael Arie, Ricklynn Petty, Romero Mejia, Riley Evans amd Isabel Lara. Not pictured are Isaac Lara and Cody Fetgatter.

