Elementary student honors

PV Elementary School Students of the Month for December 2021 are (front) Kaesin Franks, Jaycee Satterfield, Beige Brumley, Parker Zamarron, Evan Teetz, Jose Sanchez, (middle) August Milligan, Hadley Williams, Gretchen Schroeder, Clayton Doughty, Wyatt Stephens, Mitchell Grimmett, Jacob Spohn, (back) Lillian Reding, Jack Cottrell, Braxton Breakfield, Rett White, Connor Selman, Journey Henry and Gage Miller. Not pictured are Tobias Brakefield and Maverick Delaplain.

