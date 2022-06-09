Elementary's honored students in May

The May 2022 Students of the Month at PV Elementary were (front from left) Ruxin Duarte, Ariana Wing, Jayden Hernandez, Jose Garcia, Jessa Cottrell, Emma Vaccaro, Mary Sanchez, Dixie Duncan, (middle) Brianna Tracy, Andrew Samford, Kegan Harrison, Xzavier Aguilar, Iker Garrido, Kairi Gatica, Keila Herrera, (back) Haven Nation, Ty Carson, Avary Beardmore, Kinna Reno, Brayden Moreno, Alani Miles, Maria Sanchez and Noah Vasquez.

