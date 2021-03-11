Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.