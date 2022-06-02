By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we discussed the fact that a prenuptial agreement is not just for the wealthy. In fact, it provides many benefits for the children and heirs of any couple who marries with children from a previous marriage.
What are some of the requirements of such an agreement?
The “Prenup” must be memorialized in writing, it should be executed in the presence of witnesses; signed by all parties and witnesses; and it is important that each party reveal and document all details regarding their assets and income so that there is complete foreknowledge on the part of both parties. Both parties should obtain independent legal counsel.
In developing such an agreement several elements are critical; these include the following:
• Complete List of Assets. The agreement should define and include a complete and well-identified list of all assets that will be brought into the marriage by each partner.
Specify which assets are to be retained as the separate property of each spouse and include a waiver by each spouse to any claim to the separate property of the other spouse. Complete disclosure of all assets owned must be made by each party to the agreement.
• Complete List of Debts. It is important to identify any individual debts of the partners and to clarify who will be responsible for paying the remaining debt.
• Income/Gain from Separate Property. If property is to remain separate and if any appreciation, interest, dividends, rents, etc. generated by that property is also to remain separate – this fact should by spelled out in the Prenup.
• The Home. Perhaps a major area of concern is how to treat the home in which the couple will live – especially if it is owned by one spouse prior to marriage.
There should be defined mutual agreement as to what happens to that home in the event of divorce or death.
• Joint Assets. Define what income and assets will be joint property. Although the law will be clear relative to property acquired by or during the marriage relationship – a Prenup should address any pre marital assets, which are specifically intended to become joint assets.
• Right to Legal Counsel. A prenup should include a clear-cut statement regarding each party’s right to independent legal counsel. Although one attorney may represent both parties – the agreement should clarify the consent of each party to such joint representation.
• Children by Prior Marriage. The agreement should clearly identify children by a prior marriage and if appropriate specify any special rights such children may have to the separate property defined in the agreement.
These rights may include disposition arrangements upon the death of the spouse.
In addition several additional areas may be addressed including: arrangements for maintenance and support of the survivor, pension planning, insurance planning, future receipt of an inheritance, or the birth of a child.
Thus, it is obvious that a Prenup can cover a very broad scope. The agreement can address various contingencies in whatever detail the parties choose.
However, in every case there must be full disclosure, joint agreement, no duress and the fair opportunity by both parties to receive independent legal assistance.
The agreement must then be in written format, signed by both parties, and notarized.
