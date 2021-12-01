Elf to return to Ardmore stage

With a cast of nearly 60 folks ranging from pre-teen to octogenarian, at least six Santas, a bunch of elves and a live orchestra, Ardmore Little Theatre’s production of “Elf the Musical” opens a seven-day run on Monday, Dec. 6.
The play is based on the popular 2003 New Line Cinema film “Elf” with Will Ferrell as Buddy, a human who – as a baby – accidentally showed up at the North Pole where he was raised by Santa’s elves.
David Berenbaum wrote the movie while the stage musical’s book was written by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin.
The show is directed by Lisa Riggle, former music and theatre instructor at Dickson High School. Musical director for the production is Dr. David Hobbs and choreographer is Kelsey Armstrong.
All three have been involved in multiple ALT musicals.
Ardmore Little Theatre’s evening performances will be at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Dec. 6-11. A 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Dec. 12 ends the seven-show run.
Tickets and reservations can be arranged online at the ALT website, by phone at 580-223-6387 or at the ALT office in the Goddard Center. Admission for adults is $15 and for students $8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.