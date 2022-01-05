||||
Elmore City-Pernell student honors
Danny Lee Baldwin, a stranger to none and friend to all, passed from this life on December 25, 2021 at the age of 58. He was born on March 11, 1963 to Mary McKinley and Clarence Pamplin. As a young child, Danny was adopted by R.C. Baldwin.
Services for Danny Lee Baldwin of Wynnewood will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at the Central Church with Brother Thomas J. Thompson and Sheldon Williams officiating.
Dana Faye (Brooks) Rose Ayers of Davis, Oklahoma went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Moore at 80 years of age.
Alan Ray Willard, 52, was born Feb. 14, 1969 in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Leslie Oren Willard Sr. and Edith Vidamae (Murphy) Dollar-Willard. He passed away Dec. 5, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Bobbie Jane Sides, 73, of Wynnewood, Okla., was born to Wesley Robert and Ruby Lois Moring Jordan on June 28, 1948 in Pauls Valley, Okla., and entered eternal life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Sherman, Texas.
