A farcical take on an actual event involving the King's brief disappearance is told in the stage play, "Elvis Has Left the Building."
Ardmore Little Theatre will present the offbeat comedy Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 20-22, wrapping up the stage group's 68th consecutive season.
Veteran ALT actor and director John Pryor directs the play, guiding the cast of five through the panic that arises when the Colonel – Elvis' agent, manager and mentor – must, but can't, provide the missing rockstar for a promised private performance in Los Vegas.
The Colonel fears for his life because the private concert was a spur-of-the-moment, under-the-table deal made with a Vegas mob boss to cover huge gambling losses. Now, Elvis can't be found and, to save his own hide, the Colonel comes up with the zany idea to find a substitute Elvis on the hush-hush, while a nosy news reporter is prying for info about the famed show-biz celebrity.
The show's talented cast features Brent Holland as the Colonel, with his German secretary Trudy played by Brooke Davenport-Byers. Steve Brandenburg takes the role of Roscoe, a nerdish "gofer" in the Colonel's office.
The part of Candy, a close friend and confidant of the Colonel, is portrayed by Josh Armstrong. The snoopy reporter, Jill Tanner, is played by Heather Whitsell.
Production manager is Lesley Dvorak with Liz Waltz as stage manager.
Performances are at 7 p.m. each of the three nights at Oak Hall Episcopal School, 2815 Mt. Washington Road.
Adult tickets are $12, with student tickets at $8. Purchase tickets online at ardmorelittletheater.com or by phone at 580-223-6387.
