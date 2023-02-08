Members of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Pauls Valley, 300 North Ash, are inviting the public to come for a show that features the king.
In this case Elvis will be in the building, or to be more precise, an Elvis impersonator, during a special concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Helping to celebrate Valentine's Day is Brock Barrett, who will be Elvis for this show.
Brock is the son of the church’s pianist, Derindia Barrett, and a long-time friend of their pastor, Elaine Howsley. He is also pastor of Restoration Church in Ada.
Barrett has been presenting his interpretation of Elvis for around 20 years.
He enjoys presenting some of Elvis’ popular songs of love as well as sharing some of the gospel hymns that Elvis sang.
The music committee of the church, chaired by Reba Jo Ward, invited Barrett to join them for their annual celebration of Valentine’s Day.
With Elvis booked for the show, church members cordially invite the public to join them as well.
For more information, contact Pastor Elaine Howsley at 405-830-1799.
