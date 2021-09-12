Emergency response

In a crisis, it is natural to start explaining what is going on and asking God for help. God wants us to talk to Him and tell Him how we feel.
We cannot begin our prayers by telling God what we need. We need to focus on God first and foremost.
“And Jehoshaphat feared, and set himself to seek the Lord, and proclaimed a fast throughout all Judah.” (2 Chronicles 20:3)
When three enemy nations decided to go against King Jehoshaphat and Israel, the Jehoshaphat knew there was no way he could overcome those odds, and so he prayed for God’s help. Jehoshaphat’s prayer shows us how to start our prayers by focusing on God.
We need to remind ourselves of God’s greatness constantly.
and said: “O Lord God of our fathers, are You not God in heaven, and do You not rule over all the kingdoms of the nations, and in Your hand is there not power and might, so that no one is able to withstand You?” (2 Chronicles 20:6)
When we are praying for something we can not control, do not focus on the problem. Focus on God’s greatness. The bigger God gets in our minds, the smaller the problem becomes.
We then need to remind ourselves of God’s unlimited power.
“Are You not our God, who drove out the inhabitants of this land before Your people Israel, and gave it to the descendants of Abraham Your friend forever?” (2 Chronicles 20:7)
When we realize that God has all the power in the world, we can trust God. As we pray, think of how God has helped us, other people, and people in the Bible.
Then, we remind God of His promises. Jehoshaphat reminded God that He promised Israel that the land would be theirs forever. God has made promises to us too. There are thousands of promises for us in the Bible.
We need to ask God for a breakthrough.
“O our God, will You not judge them? For we have no power against this great multitude that is coming against us; nor do we know what to do, but our eyes are upon You.” (2 Chronicles 20:12)
Do not just ask God to help our lives. Focus on God and then tell God the specific thing we need for our breakthrough. Then we will see God provide as we pray like Jehoshaphat.
Who is the first person you talk to when things seem out of control? At what point do you bring your concerns to God?
“Heavenly Father, I am so thankful I know You, and I have Your promises that are in Your Word to me. I will study and meditate Your promises, so in any situation, I will have them in my heart to come out of my mouth. Then, the promises will be alive in me to become what You have for me and to meet the need. Thank You, Father, for such great love. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.