Employee adds to DDB family

DDB is happy to introduce Shannon Allison as its featured employee for the week.
Allison started her career with DDB as a receptionist through Express Professionals on Feb. 4, 2020.
She became an official DDB team member on July 27, 2020, as she's proven her customer service skills and was soon promoted to the position of account associate.
Shannon says she likes working at DDB because of the family atmosphere. She stated DDB is by far the best place she has ever worked.
Shannon loves the fact that “everyone sincerely cares about each other and the customers.” She stated this is a “rare quality” not found in other positions she has held.
She loves to go camping and fishing. She likes to fish at the blue river for rainbow trout. She also breads miniature Dachshunds. She currently has six breading Dachshunds and has no available puppies.
Shannon is the proud mother of a 7-year-old son. They love going to Pizza Hut and playing air hockey. Shannon took him ice skating for the first time on Dec. 4 in Chickasha. He loved it.
“On behalf of DDB, thank you Shannon for a job well done.”
