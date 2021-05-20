Employee gets DDB honor

DDB’s feature employee this week is Bernard Alpers.
Bernard Alpers started his career with DDB on January 21, 2009. His first position with DDB was as a wrap-up tech when DDB’s production was from our Wynnewood location.
Bernard was quickly promoted to a production supervisor position on the night shift running the Clearwire line. As the Clearwire project came to an end, and business started to grow, DDB acquired the Pauls Valley location.
Because of Bernard’s experience and expertise he was transferred to the Pauls Valley location to set up production for the growing demands.
Bernard has learned everything about producing DDB enclosures – from assembling, to cleaning and preparing the products for shipping.
Bernard stated he likes to get up and come to work. He said the people at DDB are a great bunch to work with.
“This is my family.”
When Bernard is not working at DDB, he is working with his brother training racehorses. He has been training racehorses most of his life.
He is looking forward to retiring with DDB in the not so near future and working full time with his brother and the horses.
In the limited spare time Bernard has, he enjoys turkey and deer hunting and spending time with his grandson and family.
“Bernard is a huge asset to the DDB family. Bernard, on behalf of all your family at DDB, I want to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and commitment. DDB would not be the same without you.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.