Employee takes next DDB bow

DDB is introducing Kenny Cook as its next featured employee.
Cook began his career with DDB as a wrap-up tech through Express Professionals on July 6, 2021.
With “outstanding work ethics and attention to detail,” it was on September 20, 2021, Kenny was offered a full-time position with DDB as a quality assistant.
“When I asked Kenny what he liked about working for DDB, he told me everyone is like family.”
Kenny said he really liked the advancement opportunities; he was promoted from an entry level position into a quality assistant position in just over two months.
Kenny also stated the training he has received is excellent as it will provide him with knowledge that can be used for further advancement.
Other things Kenny is enjoying as a DDB family member is a bonus making for a nice boost to the income.
“The hours are great and working indoors with climate control adds up to a great working environment.”
Cook has a total of 31 years experience in law enforcement. He has received formal education in corrections and law enforcement, also in safety. He is a certified safety trainer.
Kenny lives in Elmore City with his wife and three boys. The hours he works at DDB allows Kenny to enjoy spending quality time with his family. He says he is an avid collector of antique toys and especially fond of old western memorabilia.
“On behalf of DDB I want to say thank you Kenny for being a dedicated DDB family member.”
