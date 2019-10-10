The Oklahoma Department of Labor’s (“ODOL”) Wage and Hour Division awarded Oklahoma employees $839,909.02 in unpaid wages and benefits, plus an additional $88,400.51 in liquidated damages, for a total of $928,309.52, in fiscal year 2019, which is July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
This is a significant increase from wages awarded in the previous fiscal year, which was approximately $500,000.
The increase is due in large part to claims brought against struggling healthcare providers and municipal hospitals.
A majority of the wages were for employees’ final paychecks, and were awarded to employees who might not otherwise receive payment as their claims were too small to attract the attention of most attorneys.
While most wage claims are only a few hundred to a thousand dollars apiece, they are often the difference between a family making its mortgage payment, or paying their bills on time, or putting food on the table.
“The Oklahoma Department of Labor is committed to ensuring the rights of unpaid workers,” said Labor Commissioner Leslie Osborn.
“Many members of the workforce might not have the resources to go through the court system.
“People work hard with the expectation of being paid a fair wage in a timely manner. Our priority is recovering wages for people that are owed wages for time worked.”
In addition to the awarded wages, the ODOL’s Wage and Hour Division answered thousands of telephone calls from concerned employees, and assisted hundreds of Oklahoma employers comply with Oklahoma’s Protection of Labor Act and the federal Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938.
Oklahoma employees who believe they have not been fully compensated for their labors or benefits, or have been paid lower wages based solely on their gender, are encouraged to contact the ODOL’s Wage & Hour Division at (405) 521-6100 or complete an online Wage Claim Form found at www.ok.gov/odol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.