End of the year - creatively inspired

By Tim Smith
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
Hope you are enjoying a truly special Christmas holiday. We stayed local, having been able to see the family between Thanksgiving and this past week by putting on many miles, both highways and airways, to ensure those connections.
To have a major film that can be enjoyed – in our local theater – is a highpoint – and Avatar: The Way of Water is that film.
I do invite you to contemplate the creativity behind its creation, certainly a potential masterwork because of that timeline that brought us to today, and will extend over most of the decade.
Our 27-year-old son just saw it and could not stop talking about the technical brilliance on display.
Family recently returned from a holiday in New York City and were able to take in a Broadway musical. They selected Disney’s Aladdin. From all reports, they really enjoyed their evening.
Speaking of Broadway: I scan the roster of shows that ‘reside’ in that community of stage works, and was disheartened a bit by the number of productions that will be closing in the next few months. If you are planning a trip over the extended holiday period, please check your production’s website, (I recommend Playbill.com for the bigger picture) for the most up to date information.
In such a challenging period, shows can literally close overnight.
Two arts institutions that I follow regularly are ending their year on strong notes – with an eye on '23.
The team at Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA is in the early rehearsals for the January world premiere of a comedy that is billed to be: “A Rib-tickling journey of a best friendship lasting a lifetime,” and the other, based in Pauls Valley, OK, The Garvin County Choral Society & Sinfonietta is coming off a successful 2022 and for this spring is planning Broadway Meets Vivaldi in Pauls Valley, “that includes (a) chorus and orchestra along with 20 area soloists and area school children.”
The production date is April 30th.
Transition: I was saddened to see a photo of the once proud Tsa-La-Gi amphitheater located in the heart of the Cherokee Nation, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the host site of the famous Trail of Tears summer drama.
To a man of the theater, there is something quite unsettling when you come across a darkened performance space, where so many lives intersected for a few hours each summer evening, under the stars, and in this case, sharing in the powerful story of the Cherokee people’s challenging, yet beautiful and rich heritage.
I had the distinct honor to play the leading role of Principal Chief John Ross in the drama during the summers of 1977 and 1978 and it remains a highlight of my early professional stage work.
Hopefully, and one day, it will be given a re-birth and their stories can once again be shared.
Speaking of performance spaces: I was very pleased to learn that a major restoration is going to be made to The University of Arkansas’s Fine Arts Center, that houses the Kernodle Stage, where I worked earning my master’s degree.
“Part of a grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation will go toward renovating the Fine Arts Center, built in 1951…The structure was designed by Edward Durrell Stone, a Fayetteville native whose work included designing the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Both the building and landscaping are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
With TheatreSquared just down the way, the arts are getting easier to access by everyone in Northwest Arkansas.
See you next year!
PS: Gather the family around the big screen and watch the trailer for Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning: Part One to see how their team put together the most difficult stunt in film history – and, a late entry in the Christmas movie catalogue: The Man Who Invented Christmas, a unique re-telling of how Charles Dickens’ came to create A Christmas Carol in 1843.
A long-time reader has been after me for some time to watch, glad I did.
