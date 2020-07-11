Engaging - socially and dramatically

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
The @ home edition
During July I am pleased to be sharing the innovative work being done at the Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) Chino, California as they continue to find new methods to stay engaged with their audience through their children’s theatre program of work, Chino Children’s Community Theatre, (CCCT).
Truly amazing, that from 1984, its founding year, through early 2020, CCT has produced 220 productions, and that includes 21 shows to assist Kiwanis International in their fundraising endeavors. CCCT, which also began in 1984 with a production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” has produced 138 productions, 16 summer camps plus hundreds of classes, workshops, summits and 9 years of Master Class Performing Groups, most currently the Seventh Street Superstars, named after CCT’s theatre home.
During the COVID-19 period, the board of directors of the children’s theatre team have remained fully engaged with the large number of young people who commit to learning theatrical craft by exploring ways to bring dramatic works to audiences via technology. I look forward to sharing some of these specific avenues.
For further information, please visit the CCT website that contains contact information. They would love to hear from you.
The at home challenges continue to test creative focus, and during the next month and a half, until schools hopefully re-open to a somewhat ‘pre-virus’ norm, it may be beneficial to turn to, with no pun intended, the larger dramatics world and visit the Playbill.com website covering professional theatre, both in the United States and England, specifically London’s West End.
The site showcases the virtual offerings from some of the leading theater companies in these two countries. Please check the age appropriateness of the material being offered.
With additional time at home, I have committed to enlarging my arts landscape by increasing my reading, the enjoyment of classical music and setting new directions for my writing. In that spirit, the following is directed at parents who have children who are currently studying music, in this case, piano.
For the last few years, I have become a fan of Lang Lang, the classical piano virtuoso. His style radiates inclusion and that draws me to his virtual concerts.
What I have learned recently is how committed he is to young musicians and through his teaching, continues to build a legacy of appreciation – and the execution of his craft.
I secured a copy of his 2019 CD, Lang Lang Piano Book, and from its most informative accompanying booklet comes the following, in his own words:
“With Piano Book I’m going back to my first love, to the pieces that made me want to become a musician in the first place. Generations of amateur pianists have grown-up with them and their melodies have become classics. But these masterworks seldom receive the careful attention they deserve.
“One of my early and most vivid childhood memories is of Vladimir Horowitz’s performance of Schumann’s Traumerei. He took this simple piece and played it with even more magic than the bigger pieces that went before. This inspired me deeply – perhaps this was the moment when my mission in life began to take shape.”
Stay the course –
