The public is invited to an environmental program at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
Maya Henderson, the granddaughter of Susan and Phil, is working on a project at OU, “A Discussion of Environmental Projects in Towns.”
The meeting is part of the still new Garvin County Environmental Impact Group.
The group is now a non-profit Oklahoma corporation and has a bank account at PV National Bank.
The first project is raising money for its first project, which is the sale of a bag for $10 meant to help bring more awareness to the environment.
To make a donation for any amount, make checks payable to the Garvin County Environmental Group and mail them to 301 N. Ash, Pauls Valley OK 73075, c/o John Brewer.
The Lindsay Community Historical Society will host its first program of Old School Day Memories at the Pikes Peak School Museum in Erin Springs this weekend.
It comes at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at the museum located across from the Murray-Lindsay Mansion south of Lindsay.
There were many rural schools located in the communities near Lindsay in the early 1900s.
Many families of Lindsay and other towns in Garvin County may have relatives who attended these schools. This will be an opportunity for people who attended these schools or family members of those students to share memories of those early rural school days.
This program will feature the See Chapel rural school.
Anyone interested is the history of rural schools is welcome to attend this special program.
You may contact Marian Cunningham or call Thelma Love at 405-919-6146 for more information.
• A second performance by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater (ACT), Marvel's “Hammered – A Thor and Loki Play” with a cast only of local junior high and high school students, will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at the PV Junior High auditorium.
• Victory Lighthouse, located on the east side of PV off SH 19, will host special speakers Jim and Monica Lyons at 10:45 a.m. morning services on Sunday, March 15.
