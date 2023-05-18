An Esports tournament planned in Pauls Valley has been canceled after response was on the low side.
On the upside the First Church of God in Pauls Valley, which was planning to host the electronic competition using video games on May 20, could hold the tournament in the fall.
The event had been planned as the fundraiser by the church's youth group.
The Maysville Alumni Association is planning an alumni banquet next month
All Maysville graduates and former students are invited to the banquet planned for Saturday, June 3.
It's set to take place at Maysville Assembly of God, located on state Highway 19 west of Maysville.
Visitation will officially start at 3 p.m., while dinner is at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the door.
Registration for summer swim lessons in Pauls Valley is continuing with sign-up forms available at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
Lessons will be offered in two sessions at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The first session is June 13-16 and June 20-23.
Session number two is July 11-14 and July 18-21.
Times and age groups are the same for both sessions.
• Ages 6-9 years: 9 to 9:30 a.m.
• Ages 3-5 years: 9:40 to 10:10 a.m.
• Ages 3-5 years: 10:20 to 10:50 a.m.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Thursday, May 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, May 27 (10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of PV Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Thursday, June 8 (12:30 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy April at 405-756-1414.
