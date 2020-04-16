By Dan Barney
As previously discussed last week, the COVID-19 epidemic creates special concerns as it relates to estate planning.
1. The threat of sickness or death has made many people especially aware of a need to update or initiate planning.
2. Such planning can be particularly important for those who are most vulnerable, i.e. due to sickness, disease or age.
3. Particular concerns arise due to the need for sequestration and social distancing as it affects those in nursing homes, hospitals or other confined medical environments.
Some are self explanatory, such as the inaccessibility to nursing homes or other living facilities.
However, most hospitals are simply inaccessible to persons other than the patient themselves.
So if you are vulnerable, what should you do to protect your heirs, children, grandchildren, and yourself?
1. Most important is a Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care so that you have a person designated who could make decisions for you in the event you are on a ventilator or otherwise incapacitated.
2. Accordingly, you need someone who can manage your finances – pay bills if you cannot do so.
3. Thirdly, under the worst scenarios, you should have a Living Will regarding life support.
4. Ultimately, a Will would be important to ensure that your assets are administered by the person you desire and that they are distributed as you wish.
In most of the above, two witnesses and/or a notary are required so signing should be done long before any admission to a hospital or other facility.
To accomplish witnessing and notarizing, special care will be required to ensure safety such as masks and distancing.
Estate planning has been identified as an essential activity. Therefore it can be accomplished, including execution outdoors if necessary.
Stay safe and follow the recommendations of the professionals.
