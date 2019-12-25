Estate planning for ag producers

Farm families work hard to build successful operations and to create estates for the next generation.
That's why the Noble Research Institute will host an estate planning for agricultural producers workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9 at the Ardmore Convention Center in Ardmore, located at 2401 Rockford Road.
This workshop will provide information on the need to plan for estate transfers as well as related laws and available tools.
An agricultural law professor and two attorneys experienced in agricultural estate planning will be guest speakers.
“Time and communication spent planning for the transfer of an estate to the next generation is valuable,” said Dan Childs, Noble Research Institute senior agricultural economics consultant.
“It’s important to have a plan in place so the estate goes to who you want it to.”
Attendees will learn:
• How to quantify inventory and assets that serve as the basis for planning the estate.
• About the importance of creating goals.
• About the tools and instruments available for estate planning.
• About updates from 2017 tax legislation.
Land and property owners, along with their immediate family members, are encouraged to attend.
There is $25 registration for this event, which includes lunch. The registration fee will increase to $35 for those who register after Jan. 2, 2020. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.