Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 70F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.