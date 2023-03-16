By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
There are many misunderstandings regarding estate planning that cause confusion. This confusion often results in unnecessary actions, worry or fear that create problems rather than resolving them.
To simplify this review, we will restrict our discussion to the top ten factors that I find occur most frequently. These are in no particular sequence.
1. A trust will avoid taxes. Many people believe that creating a trust will save taxes. This is not normally true and may, in fact, increase taxes.
Much of the confusion concerns the type of tax involved. Two different taxes may apply: (a) Income Tax or (b) Estate Tax.
Income tax on a revocable living trust is actually paid by the person who establishes the trust.
Thus, there is no difference between the trust taxes and that individual’s personal taxes. If a trust is irrevocable, income held in that trust would be taxed at rates near the highest individual tax rate.
On the other hand for very wealthy individuals, estate taxes may apply. Trusts do offer possible estate tax savings.
However, estate taxes are not even a consideration for most people because an individual must own over $13 million of assets at death before any estate tax applies.
Since this is per person, a couple can own twice those amounts before estate taxes ever applies and the total amount can roll over to the survivor.
2. Inherited money will be taxed to the recipient. As noted above, taxes on wealth transferred at death apply only to persons who have very large estates and if applicable that tax applies against the decedent and not against the recipient.
Certainly for many persons who will inherit a family home or even a $1,000,000 estate, they need not worry and can relax because their inheritance will not be taxed.
In fact, if the inherited assets include a large amount of appreciation, there will be no capital gains ever paid on those assets because they recipient receives those assets at the fair market value at the date of death, (The “Step up in Basis”).
Example: Your mother dies owning $100,000 of ranch land which was purchased in 1965 for $10,000.
If she sold the land she would pay capital gains tax on $90,000. However, if you inherit the land, your basis is $100,000. You could then sell it for $100,000 and pay no tax. Sometimes tax laws do indeed work in your favor.
Next week – more common misunderstandings.
