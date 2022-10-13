By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
One purpose of good estate planning is to protect yourself. As discussed in recent articles, sometimes this includes selecting techniques to protect your planning from even your own actions.
That problem can and does occur when a person becomes physically incapacitated and highly dependent upon a few caretakers. Consider the following example:
Several years ago, the Wall Street Journal reported an incident involving a wealthy individual.
Two children of a woman who had an estate of $25 million, engaged in a $3 million court battle over whether their mother needed a guardian and if so, who would be selected.
The lady, who was 86 years old, had mental capacity and was fully aware of the dispute but she had to prove that to the court because she had not previously prepared documents to document her wishes regarding selection of a guardian or agent under a power of attorney.
Good planning also includes the advance recognition and awareness of your potential need for such caretaker and your careful selection and naming of that person.
In addition, a plan for the source and distribution of compensation for that caretaker can be predefined in a trust or other legal document so that you will be less likely to modify a will or trust just to “reward” a loyal caretaker.
One form of such planning includes the use of Long Term Disability insurance that can be purchased to provide both money and a source of care.
No changes would then be required to your will or trust.
The personal pre-selection of a guardian or agent under a power of attorney and alternates to that person can be made in several Estate Planning documents to insure that a desirable person is selected by you and not by the court.
Next week – a look at some examples of problems that have occurred when the selection of a guardian or agent is left unclear or undefined.
