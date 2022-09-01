Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Garvin and south central McClain Counties through 830 PM CDT... At 754 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Criner, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Maysville and Payne. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 80 and 86. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH