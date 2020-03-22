The Pauls Valley Recycling Committee has made the decision to cancel this year's Earth Day Celebration because of the coronavirus threat.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day as the local celebration had been scheduled for April 22.
Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection.
First celebrated in 1970 it now includes events coordinated globally in more than 193 countries.
This was to be the seventh Earth Day Celebration for Pauls Valley and the surrounding area.
“The committee was working to make this 50th anniversary our best yet,” officials said.
“But as we were planning and calling individuals and groups to invite them to participate we were running into issues related to the COVID-19 virus.”
With the possibility, and now the reality of school closures, committee members decided it was in the best interest of all to cancel the event that brings in young students from school across Garvin County.
•••
Due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus, it's been announced Special Olympics Oklahoma has made the very difficult decision to cancel all April and May sports training, competition and special events.
Also being canceled is the 2020 Summer Games scheduled for May 13-15.
Special Olympics, Inc. has recommended all accredited programs cancel events through the end of May.
While canceling April and May events and Summer Games is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete – as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who support them and look forward to cheering them on – we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved.
This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and we know this is a great disappointment for the entire Special Olympics Oklahoma family, but the safety of the athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our primary concern.
