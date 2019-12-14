Even more honors come for opry

There were were plenty of honors to around at the recent Pauls Valley Opry show.
That's because the Dec. 7 show also represented the time to present the awards for the 2019 year.
All finalists and winners are picked by the patrons of the opry by casting their ballots from November 2018 through October 2019. The Memory Makers Band does not vote.
These are “truly” the patrons’ finalists as votes also determine the next year’s guest list at the PV Opry.
The 2019 finalists in the Female Category were Cathy Lake, Dea Newsom, Jae L. Stilwell, Missy Rude, Betty Archer, Anne Young, Annie Weast-Reed, Mary Alice Koehn and April Davis.
The 2019 finalists in the Male Category were: Mike Deviney, Clancy Davis, David Paul Nowlin, John Williams, Terry Wilson, Paul Lopez, Gunner Donham, Wiley Winters and Tanner Young.
This year when all the votes were tabulated, it was clear that the patrons chose Tanner Young as their 2019 Pauls Valley Opry Entertainer of the Year!
“This self-taught musician and vocalist has a bright future ahead of him and we our proud to honor him with this award,” opry officials say.
The 2019 Pauls Valley Opry Horizon Winners are Dea Newsom and Gunner Donham.
There's also the newest inductees into the Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Fame – Drew Etheredge, Joe Mays, Dallas Richardson and Mike Deviney.
Etheredge, who is the school band director in Pauls Valley, has been an important part of the Pauls Valley Opry support team for several years.
Mays began as the original drummer for the Pauls Valley Opry and a sponsor.
Richardson is a true believer in and a fan of the Pauls Valley Opry and is responsible for the sound each month at the Opry.
“His expertise is vital to the success of the Pauls Valley Opry. We are blessed to have him on our team.”
Deviney is always ready to lend a helping hand, whether it be as a guest, filling in for a guest who couldn’t make it, singing a song the band wants to do, covering emcee duties, encouraging other guests back stage or keeping the atmosphere light, loving and enjoyable.
“He is invaluable to the Pauls Valley Opry. We are proud to welcome him into the distinguished list of Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Famers.”
