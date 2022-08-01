Even more summer theater salutes

By Tim Smith
I know this is going to be somewhat of a tough sell and I am hoping that you will stay with me on this, as over the next few weeks, in both this and the Wednesday newsstand edition, I am going to be saluting summer theater.
Yes, in the heat that we are experiencing in this part of the country, that may be a stretch, especially for the outdoor theater aficionados, so I will leave that strictly up to you – I understand any reluctance to buy a ticket.
However, indoor theatres would love to see you as well.
I am also taking my own summer ‘holiday’ of sorts – actually that equates to spending less time in front of my keyboard, by providing shorter columns, and in doing so, that should afford you more time to jump into that favorite book that has been sitting on the table in the den.
I mean, what else can you do in this heat? Anyway.
My dedicated editor, Barry, needs a ‘mini-break’ in his shepherding of my work to the paper/website each week.
Keeping them a bit shorter is my gift to you all. I will be back, next week – and the week after . . ., so enjoy this ‘free time.’
Let’s get started.
I am remaining steady with my summer reading, especially adding the biography of the cartoon, Peanuts, creator, Charles Schulz, to that roster.
Remember, I juggle multiple titles, in print and on the Kindle, but for some reason, his life story resonates for this period in my creative journey, so I will stick with it until the final page has been turned.
His cartoon masterwork was popular for 50 years, and that work ethic had to have come from somewhere, and that is worth discovering, today.
I have been writing a column every week since 2006, so I am not in the same ball park, actually, not even in the same state – or country as of yet.
I have been blessed with having a great deal to say, but for an additional three and 1/2 more decades, rather doubtful.
Summer theatre salute: I am honoring the passing of the wife of my visionary high school vocal music/musical theater teacher and friend. Therefore, it is timely to recall, that during that early association, I would begin an 11-year (career development) commitment to working in summer theater programs across four states – Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
It was the training ground that eventually led me to a professional career on stage, both as an actor and director.
It all began the summer of my high school graduation when the aforementioned educator decided that he wanted to provide one additional resume building activity, in particular, for his graduating seniors, and that was to stage a book musical in the school’s choir room.
The one-act work was double cast, giving more students an opportunity. The intimacy of the stage area was a challenge for every performer, accustomed to playing to audiences on an auditorium stage configuration.
It was also a wonderful way to teach us how different performers could alter the flow of the work, positively or negatively – and directly reinforcing the importance of the director in maintaining continuity for audience clarity.
Excellent training, especially for those who would shortly be moving into a collegiate setting. Enjoy the series, it has been fun working on.
Remember, there is always an opening night, especially during the summer months, in our towns.
For ETP: 1931-(1965)-2022
For Otis: 1926-(1968)-2021
