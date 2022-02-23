Even winter couldn't stop opry show

Winter weather may have delayed it but couldn't stop it as the Pauls Valley Opry recently took to the state for its first show of 2022.
With a one-week postponement a couple of the scheduled artists could not make the new date of Feb. 12 due to prior commitments or illness.
The remaining guests and the Memory Makers Band reshuffled a few tunes and the February edition was back on track.
A special “Thank You” goes to the incredible Missy Rude who, without hesitation, stepped in and did a few numbers.
“The songs were new to Missy, but give this Pauls Valley Opry Hall of Famer a few hours and she, like nobody else, can make a song sound like she has done it for years!”
Zack Mitchell made his debut at the local opry and this anointed “Man of Music” did an outstanding job.
The folks at the Pauls Valley First Assembly of God are so blessed to have this young man lead its congregation as Zack performed the Travis Tritt gospel hit, “No More Looking Over My Shoulder,” and brought the audience into a moment of worship when he sang the Russ Taff tune, “Jesus, Is the Best Thing.”
Another performer making his debut was Michael Webb, who took us back to the '50s with the Elvis hit, “Blue Suede Shoes,” and did an excellent job on the George Jones classic, “Whose Gonna Fill Their Shoes.”
April Davis – a super entertainer – took us back to the '70s when she rocked the house with the Doobie Brothers, “Listen to the Music.”
“When she sang the LeAnn Rimes version of “Unchained Melody,” we thought the roof was coming off of the building! This little lady has one of the most beautiful and powerful voices ever to perform at the Pauls Valley Opry and it’s always a pleasure to have her on the Opry stage.”
Gunner Shi Donham, an exceptional singer, songwriter, musician and entertainer, went to the “Gunner Effect” when he sang his original song, “I Love You, Yes I Do.” He got the audience on its feet with the Keith Urban smash hit, “Some Days You Gotta Dance.
“When Missy Rude steps out onto the stage, there is excitement in the air and we know that we going to witness something very special. Missy sang the Patty Loveless hit, “Blue Side of Town,” and she did an “amazing” job on the Little Big Town smash hit, “Girl Crush.”
Our “Friendly Undertaker,” “Voice of the Pauls Valley Opry” and Hall of Fame member, John Williams, stepped up and helped with a song on short notice. John had them “two-steppin’ in the aisles with the George Strait classic, “If You Ain’t Lovin.”
As always, the Memory Makers Band added a few tunes to the mix to complete the enjoyment of the evening.
With the help of Pauls Valley Schools and some area business the opry has for now temporarily moved to the PV Junior High.
The next monthly show is March 5 with scheduled guests Tanner Young, Mary McDonald, David Paul Nowlin, Donna Nowlin, Larry Darnell and newcomers Allison Arms and Dana Price.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.