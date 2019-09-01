The Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center in Pauls Valley will soon host a gathering with activities to bring awareness to suicide prevention, remember family and friends lost to suicide and demonstrate support for survivors and family and friends surviving the loss of a loved one to suicide.
It's scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the Lighthouse facilities at 109 South Willow.
The event is free as participants are invited to “Shine the Light” to “Help others out of the darkness,” remember a loved one and “end stigma and end silence.”
There will be light snacks served, activities to remember those affected by suicide and information and resources on suicide prevention.
September is National Suicide Month and World Suicide Prevention Day is September 10. It’s a time to remember those affected by suicide, to raise awareness, and to focus efforts on directing treatment to those who need it most.
In Oklahoma twice as many people die from suicide than homicide. Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for ages 10-34 in Oklahoma.
