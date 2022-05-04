Events set for all over the county

Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 73F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.