Events set for all over the county

Garvin County 4-H will host a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6-7 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
Indoor booth spaces are available for $10. For information contact the Garvin County Extension Office at 405-238-6681.
Booth rentals benefit the Garvin County 4-H program.
•••
The Garvin County Democrat Party will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
•••
PASS Coalition, a group of individuals working to make Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts, will accept expired prescription medication during the Founder's Day event in Lindsay on Saturday, May 7.
Medications can be dropped off for safe disposal at the PASS booth near Tabors Drug.
Vendors, crafts, kids' activities and live music are expected to be featured during the day-long event on Lindsay's Main Street.
PASS also has regular drop boxes located at the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and the Lindsay Police Department.
•••
The Elmore City Round Up Club is now seeking queen/princess candidates for the 2021-2022 year.
Call Rhonda at 405-830-4236 for candidate requirements and more information.
•••
The Pikes Peak Rural School Museum, located in Erin Springs south of Lindsay, will host guided tours during the Founder's Day event.
Operation of this museum is under the management and support of the Lindsay Community Historical Society.
Donations are needed to help with repainting this 114-year-old historic school building. Call 405-756-6502 or 405-919-6146 for more information. Donations can be mailed to the Lindsay Community Historical Society, P.O. Box 282, Lindsay, OK 73052.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled over the next few weeks at places all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, May 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, May 10 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley Drive in PV. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, May 13 (2:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, May 17 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Saturday, May 21 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
