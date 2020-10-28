Have you ever noticed how much we stress out in the hard times, clinging to God, but when everything starts going well again, it is like God never did anything for us during the tough times that we just experienced.
“Trust in the Lord forever, For in Yah, the Lord, is everlasting strength” (Isaiah 26:4)
Trusting in the Lord forever seems like a simple enough task for those of us that believe Jesus came and died for our sins. Of course, it is easy to trust in Jesus forever; we will get to spend forever with Him in heaven.
We forget to trust God during our time on earth, right now in the middle of the pandemic, when things are difficult, when life is hard.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, And lean not on your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, And He shall direct your paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
Being a Believer does not require being perfect; ask Jesus’ twelve closest friends that He trusted during His time here on earth. They were by no means perfect during their time. One of Jesus’ disciples, Peter, denied Jesus when times got rough.
How are we supposed to be good at this when a person that watched Jesus perform miracles every day was not even good at it?
What God wants from us during the hard times, the good times, and the great times is to realize that we need a Savior, not a partner, to come back to every once in a while when we feel like it is convenient.
“Delight yourself also in the Lord, And He shall give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the Lord, Trust also in Him, And He shall bring it to pass.” (Psalm 37:4-5)
When we are engaged in a partnership with God, that allows us to think we have control over the good situations, and we will reach for God in the bad.
We will put God on the throne of our lives when it is convenient or beneficial to us.
There are no cheap substitutes for trusting in God, the substitutes that we feel can replace the grace and love that Jesus gave us so many years ago. A substitute can look like a lot of different things for each person.
“You will keep him in perfect peace, Whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts in You. Trust in the Lord forever, For in Yah, the Lord, is everlasting strength.” (Isaiah 26:3-4)
It could be an addiction that attaches itself back into our lives. It could be relying on our spouses to give us true happiness. It could be allowing our children and all the activities that come along with them. It could be allowing our circumstances to dictate our day today.
Whatever it is, God wants us to trust Him. Trusting God will not make life easy or take away the messy, hurtful times, but it does give us a source of strength that we can trust in forever.
Hard times will come and go, but God is here forever.
What is the cheap substitute that you keep running to lately? Do you treat God as your Savior or just as a partner, running along beside you?
“Heavenly Father, I will trust in the Lord with all my heart, and lean not on my own understanding; In all my ways I will acknowledge Him, and He shall direct my paths. You have made all this possible by Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
