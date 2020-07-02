Every good and perfect gift

Often people blame God for tragedy and loss in their lives. When destruction hits, these events are often called “Acts of God.”
The thing is, God is not to blame for these things.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” (James 1:17)
Today’s Bible verse shows us that God is good and gives out good gifts. This should make us excited. We do not have a God that is teaching us lessons with destruction.
Instead, we have a God who gives us good things. We need to take comfort in knowing that God is ready to give us good things, and He never changes or gets tired of us.
When everything is changing around us, it is important to remember that God is a consistent Father. God will never let us down. God can be counted on. God is reliable. God is worthy of our trust.
“If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself.” (2 Timothy 2:13)
God is constant and never changing. Our Heavenly Father is consistent. One of the things we can count on is that God always acts the same toward us.
Right now, the world is changing faster than ever before. We all can use something stable in our lives.
God is that stability. When everything else is changing, we need something in our lives that never changes as an anchor for our souls.
“If we are faithless, He remains faithful; He cannot deny Himself.” (Psalm 59:10)
We need stability in our lives to handle the stress of our everyday lives right now, and the only way we are going to do that is to depend on God. On this planet, nothing lasts. There is only one thing that is not ever going to change: the consistent, caring love of our Heavenly Father.
We can count on that!
What are the good and perfect gifts in your life that are evidence of God’s unchanging love?
“Heavenly Father, every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and comes down from You the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning. I am Your child. You are always faithful and cannot deny Yourself. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
