Everything is beautiful in its time

Everything is beautiful in its way. But some of us may feel that is not exactly true. Everything is not beautiful. Cancer is not beautiful. Abuse is not beautiful. War is not beautiful.
The Bible tells us a different way.
“He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also He has put eternity in their hearts, except that no one can find out the work that God does from beginning to end.” (Ecclesiastes 3:11)
Life is full of ups and downs. We go through mountains and valleys. We go through successes and even failures. We have wins, and we have losses.
Only the sun and no rain makes a desert. If we are following God’s plan for our lives, if we are trying to live our lives according to how God wants us to live, we will eventually see that these experiences can have purpose and value in our lives.
We may think that the only time we are in God’s plan for our lives is when we are at church or having a quiet time with God.
We can follow God’s plan for our lives as we clean our houses. We can be in God’s plan as we are driving our car. We follow God’s plan when we are in the line at the grocery store. There is a time for everything.
The Bible tells us that God can take even the bad things and turn them around and use them for good in the way God intends.
You may be going through a difficult time right now that is not beautiful. Your finances look bad, or your health looks bad. Your marriage or a friendship seems bad, and you feel that your future looks terrible.
God can make the impossible possible as you trust God with all the pieces, and He will take care of the rest.
How will you show God that you trust Him today?
“Heavenly Father, what a blessed day and future I have walking in line with You and Your Word. I may have opportunities to turn and hear negative things around me, but I must filter all, yes, all my thoughts through Your Word. You are the promise keeper and, You never fail. You have bought me with a great price, Your Son, and that is why I know my trust is in You. Praise You and You alone. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
