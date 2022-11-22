Exchanging backward glances

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts]Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
Est: 2006
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
Happy Thanksgiving. You might enjoy checking out these two features: The Automat (2021): “(The) documentary centers on the vending machine popularized in the 20th century that offered fresh cooked meals in a commissary-style eatery.” (Source: IMDb) Mel Brooks is tied to this production.
If You’ re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast: “Carl Reiner presents stories of people in the over ninety age range who display exceptional success in combating common aspects of aging. Growing old is what you make of it. The stars of this show sing, dance, joke, and philosophize about how to stay young at heart.” (Source: IMDb)
From last week: I mentioned the outstanding work being done by the children’s theatre team at Chino Community Theatre, Chino, CA; the outstanding Chino Community Children’s Theatre.
From its website: “Chino Community Children’s Theater was founded by educators and community leaders, Paul and Karen Larson to provide a nurturing environment to educate and entertain the youth of the Greater Chino community in the realm of the theatre arts . . .The Chino Community Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization run by volunteers. We provide an opportunity for the children in the community and their families to become involved in the theatre arts. Our goal is to educate and entertain in an environment of mutual respect for all ages and abilities.”
The upcoming CCCT calendar features: Holly Jolly Holiday Winter Camp. Younger children are introduced to the wonders of the live performance experience.
If your holiday travel plans take you to “The Big Apple”: Thanks to a long-time reader for bringing to my attention the Museum of Broadway. From the CNN Travel internet source: Titled: The sound of musicals: Museum of Broadway opens in New York: “Right on Times Square in the heart of New York’s theater district, a new Museum of Broadway is designed to take fans behind the curtain of some of the biggest musicals. Rooms in the museum on 45th Street, which opens on Tuesday (November 15th, 2022) use music, video, glittering costumes and walk-through sets to tell the history of how the theater district came to be…. Broadway’s been around, you know, since the 1700s.
And so, we just are really wanting to bring that to life,” said co-founder Julie Boardman.
The heart of Broadway Theater was located downtown in Union Square in the 1850s and arrived in Times Square in the early 1900s.
A show is considered “Broadway” when performed in about 40 theaters with 500 or more seats in the Broadway District in Midtown Manhattan.
“It’s very uniquely an American art form that’s developed here. And so, you know, it should be here, and it should be in Times Square,” Boardman said.”
Adding to the museum experience: Travel to the Playbill website and savor the photo exhibit: Walk through the Museum of Broadway. Stunning photography, with no captions; it will more than wet the whistle to make a visit.
Nancy Hanks Lecture on Arts and Public Policy: “Presented by Americans for the Arts, the Nancy Hanks Lecture on the Arts and Public Policy is a leading national forum for arts policy intended to stimulate dialogue on policy and social issues affecting the arts. The annual lecture is named for Nancy Hanks, former president of Americans for the Arts, and chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts, who devoted 15 years of her professional life to bringing the arts to prominent national consciousness.”
Take an hour, and listen over YouTube to the 2009 Hanks lecture delivered by Wynton Marsalis titled: The Ballad of American Art.
We are made richer when these professionals take the time to articulate in such vibrant and compelling ways the importance of art history supported through arts education and then, presentation.
Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood: Mr. Rogers once stated, “Mutual caring relationships require kindness and patience, tolerance, optimism, joy in other’s achievements, confidence in oneself, and the ability to give without undue thought of gain.”
Connections made, through the arts, in our town.
t. a. smith
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” [Jim Murray: LA Times sportswriter]
. . . and
For EFA & JS – who gave me my start.
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand and the weekend on-line “E” dition of the Pauls Valley Democrat: Founded 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.