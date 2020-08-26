The Eskridge Hotel Museum, 114 E. Robert S. Kerr, in Wynnewood will soon host a new popup exhibition from the National Archives.
It's called “Rightfully Hers,” commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The exhibit and other displays will be on the first floor of the Wynnewood museum from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
There will also be an open house from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today.
Despite decades of marches, petitions and public debate to enshrine a woman’s right to vote in the constitution, the 19th Amendment – while an enormous milestone – did not grant voting rights for all.
The challenges of its passage reverberate to the ongoing fight for gender equity today.
“The ratification of the 19th Amendment was a landmark moment in American history that dramatically changed the electorate, and although it enshrined in the U.S. Constitution fuller citizenship for women many remained unable to vote,” said Rightfully Hers co-curator Jennifer N. Johnson.
The Eskridge Hotel Museum is one of 41 locations in Oklahoma to host this exhibit.
