Expanding the EGOT roster? Always possible, I guess

“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” [Wynton Marsalis]
Hope you are recovering from all the holiday events – all wonderful, when taken in moderation, and yet, who can do that in all honesty.
It’s just time to settle in to the business – of life.
In that spirit, a shorter reflection this week.
What ramps up at this time of the year are the award programs for excellence in the performing arts.
Just like there were 43 bowl games contested to end the '22 football season, there are a large number of these awards that are handed out to complete the '22 cycle of recognition.
From one listing, I counted 30 ceremonies where some type of notoriety is given. Just imagine the number of chicken dinners that must be endured by those fortunate nominees.
Some months, and yes, there are some, when no major event is staged, the industry, in all its forms, is determining the nominations for the upcoming final voting for the next round of accolade evenings.
January-March are particularly heavy with major awards: The Golden Globes, Grammy’s, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, SAG, Directors and Producers Guilds, and the Oscars all hand out hardware.
Can you imagine what Hollywood must be like during that period?
I must be honest; It would be great fun just trying to capture a star or two on the iPhone mingling about – along its streets and boulevards. It can be a magical place.
Hey, it’s Hollywood/LA, and also, a way of life.
Enjoy the season, and as always, I hope that a favorite takes home at least one trophy for a job well realized.
By the way: Before I forget: EGOT in the column heading is the acronym for the top four performing arts awards: Emmy for television, Grammy for recording, Oscar for film and Tony for Broadway excellence.
Only 17 individuals have been awarded all four.
Reflection: Words matter, positive words matter even more. We can do better than let an entire day go by over social media before acknowledging the year of excellence turned in by the TCU football program. Those who were aggressively “shouting” about their successes, as well they should, were now even louder – through their silence.
Always fun: If there is something ‘fun’ to be discovered over social media, a Facebook connection regularly posts clips from the old David Letterman program. Those were kinder days for sure.
Recently, they aired the late Leonard Nimoy reading Mr. Letterman’s famous Top Ten List, and this time: it was the top ten things you would never have heard on Star Trek.
Check it out on YouTube.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
“Sorry it wasn’t longer. I didn’t have time”
[Jim Murray: LA Times}
&
t. a. smith
“Read local, shop local”
